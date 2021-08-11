Béziers Béziers Béziers, Hérault FERIA DE BEZIERS 2021 – LA FONTAINE MUSICALE Béziers Béziers Catégories d’évènement: Béziers

Hérault

FERIA DE BEZIERS 2021 – LA FONTAINE MUSICALE Béziers, 11 août 2021, Béziers. FERIA DE BEZIERS 2021 – LA FONTAINE MUSICALE 2021-08-11 00:00:00 – 2021-08-15

Béziers Hérault La Fontaine Musicale dévoile son spectacle “Spécial Féria” et vous propose 3 représentations par soir!

Entrée libre. La Fontaine Musicale dévoile son spectacle “Spécial Féria” et vous propose 3 représentations par soir!

Entrée libre. +33 4 67 36 73 73 La Fontaine Musicale dévoile son spectacle “Spécial Féria” et vous propose 3 représentations par soir!

Entrée libre. Alexandra HUC dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-15 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Béziers, Hérault Autres Lieu Béziers Adresse Ville Béziers lieuville 43.3415#3.2165