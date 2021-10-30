Exposition : Michel Butor « La photographie est une fenêtre », 29 mai 2021-29 mai 2021, Lucinges.
Exposition : Michel Butor « La photographie est une fenêtre » 2021-05-29 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-10-30 18:00:00 18:00:00 Manoir des livres 91 chemin du Château
Lucinges Haute-Savoie Lucinges
EUR
Exposition à partir des collections de l’Archipel Butor. L’exposition déclinera les relations entre Michel Butor et la photographie à travers trois axes :
– Michel Butor photographe
– Michel Butor photographié
– Michel Butor et les photographes
accueil@archipel-butor.fr +33 4 58 76 00 40 https://www.archipel-butor.fr/
