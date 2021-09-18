Exposition Daniel Riberzani Aubusson Aubusson, 10 juillet 2021-10 juillet 2021, AubussonAubusson.

Exposition Daniel Riberzani 2021-07-10 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-09-18 18:00:00 18:00:00 Grande Rue Bourse du travail ( ancienne mairie)
Aubusson Creuse Aubusson Creuse

Bourse du travail ( ancien hôtel de ville ) Grande Rue   Aubusson Entrèe gratuite du mercredi au samedi de 14h à 18h.

La mairie d’Aubusson propose une exposition consacrée aux dessins de nus de l’artiste Daniel Riberzani

+33 5 55 83 08 00

Entrèe gratuite du mercredi au samedi de 14h à 18h.

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-01 par