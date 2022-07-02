Exposition : Alice LYS & Stéphane TALBOT Fécamp, 2 juillet 2022, Fécamp.

Exposition : Alice LYS & Stéphane TALBOT
La boutique éphémère Fécamp Seine-Maritime  
2022-07-02 – 2022-07-31

Fécamp
Seine-Maritime

  Venez découvrir les oeuvres colorées d’ Alice LYS & Stéphane TALBOT !

Du Samedi 2 au Dimanche 31 Juillet
La boutique éphémère : 9 pourtour du marché près du cinéma le grand large – FÉCAMP
herminestuart@gmail.com – 0660697630

herminestuart@gmail.com +33 6 60 69 76 30

Fécamp
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-21 par