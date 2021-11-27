THE ROYAL PREMIERS DUCHESSE Nantes
Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00
THE ROYAL PREMIERS
The Royal Premiers, juste la promesse d’une classe infinie, d’une érudition musicale dingue, et d’une beauté divine. Ni plus, ni moins.
samedi 27 novembre – 21h00 à 23h00
DUCHESSE 87 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Malakoff – Saint-Donatien Loire-Atlantique
