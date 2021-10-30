Coupe d’Halloween Lancieux, 30 octobre 2021, Lancieux.

Coupe d’Halloween Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs Lancieux
2021-10-30 08:30:00 – 2021-10-30 Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs
Lancieux Côtes d’Armor

  Compétition de Golf – Simple Stableford – 9 trous Grand Parcours.

Information et inscription auprès du Golf Gaea.

Samedi 30 octobre 2021 – 8h30 – Golf Gaea

golflancieux@gaea.fr +33 2 96 86 31 42 https://www.gaea.fr/

