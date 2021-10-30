Lancieux Lancieux Côtes-d'Armor, Lancieux Coupe d’Halloween Lancieux Lancieux Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Lancieux

Coupe d’Halloween Lancieux, 30 octobre 2021, Lancieux. Coupe d’Halloween Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs Lancieux

2021-10-30 08:30:00 – 2021-10-30 Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs

Lancieux Côtes d’Armor Compétition de Golf – Simple Stableford – 9 trous Grand Parcours. Information et inscription auprès du Golf Gaea. Samedi 30 octobre 2021 – 8h30 – Golf Gaea golflancieux@gaea.fr +33 2 96 86 31 42 https://www.gaea.fr/ Compétition de Golf – Simple Stableford – 9 trous Grand Parcours. Information et inscription auprès du Golf Gaea. Samedi 30 octobre 2021 – 8h30 – Golf Gaea Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs Lancieux

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-20 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Lancieux Autres Lieu Lancieux Adresse Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs Ville Lancieux lieuville Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs Lancieux