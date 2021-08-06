Concert “Schubert : La jeune fille et la mort et Rosamund” Mortemart Mortemart MortemartMortemart
Mortemart A 20h en l’église. Tarifs : 22€ plein, 18€ réduit, gratuit -12 ans. Sur réservation. Festival du Haut Limousin : 05 55 60 29 32 / www.festivalduhautlimousin.com
Dans le cadre du Festival du Haut Limousin. Concert par le Quatuor Hermès. Un grand moment d’émotion que nous partagerons, transportés par le lyrisme tragique de ces pièces intemporelles à redécouvrir grâce à ces jeunes interprètes.
+33 5 55 60 29 32 http://www.festivalduhautlimousin.com/
