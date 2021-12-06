Concert : Psycho’s Night with the… Demented Are Go! Grandfontaine Grandfontaine
2021-12-06 19:00:00 – 2021-12-06
Grandfontaine Bas-Rhin Grandfontaine
EUR 3 concerts de Psychobilly, Demented Are Go !, Kryptonix & Horror Zombies Show (punk rock – heavy metal).
+33 6 63 07 64 94
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-04 par