Stage « panier sur arceaux »à Saint-Sulpice Camping le Célé, Le Bourg Saint-Sulpice, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Sulpice.

Saint-Sulpice,Lot

Venez fabriquer des paniers sur arceaux et partez à la découverte de matières naturelles et de savoir-faire ancestraux !

De la récolte au tressage un paner sur arceaux en noisetier et massette et autres végétaux récoltés dans la matinée. fabriquer

Stage sur réservation.

2023-11-18 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 17:00:00. 15 EUR.

Camping le Célé, Le Bourg

Saint-Sulpice 46160 Lot Occitanie



Come and make baskets on hoops and discover natural materials and ancestral know-how!

From harvesting to weaving, we’ll make baskets from hazelnut and cattail and other plants harvested during the morning

Workshop on reservation

Venga a hacer cestas sobre aros y descubra los materiales naturales y los oficios tradicionales

Desde la recolección hasta el tejido, una cesta sobre aros hecha con avellana y garrofón y otras plantas recolectadas durante la mañana

Curso con reserva

Stellen Sie Körbe auf Bügeln her und entdecken Sie natürliche Materialien und althergebrachtes Wissen!

Von der Ernte bis zum Flechten eines Korbes aus Haselnussstrauch und Rohrkolben und anderen Pflanzen, die am Vormittag gesammelt wurden

Praktikum auf Reservierung

