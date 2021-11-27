Nantes BUBBA GUMP Loire-Atlantique, Nantes RYODDSON BUBBA GUMP Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Samedi 27 novembre, 20h00 RYODDSON * « Seul en scène, habité, intuitif, assurément désinvolte et résolument libre, RYODDSON nous plonge dans son univers FOLK INDÉ ; L’humain comme source d’inspiration première. » https://www.facebook.com/Ryoddson https://www.instagram.com/ryoddson/ *

samedi 27 novembre – 20h00 à 21h30

