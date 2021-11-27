Nantes BELLE DE JOUR Loire-Atlantique, Nantes CORBO BELLE DE JOUR Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Samedi 27 novembre, 21h00 CORBO * Combo sauvage à 3 têtes, ça joue des rimes, des genres, et du rythme. Corbo brouille les pistes et révise sa chanson en VF, au son d’un beatbox bluffant, dans un style noir et luisant. https://www.facebook.com/corbotribu/ http://corbo.fr/ *

samedi 27 novembre – 21h00 à 23h30

BELLE DE JOUR 4 place du 51è Régiment d'Artillerie, 44000 Nantes

