Anastasie Lefebvre de Rieux et Agnès Peytour Saint-Nicolas-la-Chapelle, 3 août 2021, Saint-Nicolas-la-Chapelle. Anastasie Lefebvre de Rieux et Agnès Peytour 2021-08-03 – 2021-08-03 Eglise Saint-Nicolas à Saint-Nicolas la Chapelle Chef-Lieu

Saint-Nicolas-la-Chapelle Savoie Saint-Nicolas-la-Chapelle Anastasie Lefebvre de Rieux à la flûte et Agnès Peytour à la harpe. Autour de l’Opéra (ROSSINI, BOCHSA, MOZART, MERCADANTE, GLUCK, BELLINI, GARIBOLDI, BIZET, BORNE) info@flumet-montblanc.com +33 4 79 31 61 08 http://artetculture-arly.org/ dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-27 par

