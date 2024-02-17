SPECTACLE | F.A.I.L (FONCE AVANCE INVINCIBLE LOSER) 6 Place georges Guérin Verdun, 17 février 2024, Verdun.

Verdun,Meuse

Que l’on soit un enfant ou un adulte, il n’est pas facile de se remettre de ses échecs ! Et si on leur faisait un pied de nez et qu’on les transformait en chance ? Le spectacle F.A.I.L saisit le problème à bras-le-corps pour un rendez-vous à vivre en famille… et à découvrir dans un gymnase !

Beaucoup de personnes, petites et grandes, n’arrivent pas à parler de leurs échecs, qu’ils soient sportifs, scolaires, professionnels… ou amoureux ! Le metteur en scène Jonathan Salmon a invité l’autrice Marjorie Fabre à écrire sur l’échec à partir de témoignages d’habitants de Fougères et Verdun. Un processus d’écriture original qui prend pour axe principal les confidences d’un homme à son fils. Joué dans un gymnase, ce spectacle familial lance une invitation inattendue et revigorante : envisager l’échec comme une chance ! F.A.I.L (Fonce Avant Invincible Loser) ravira enfants et adultes pour trouver des astuces et dépasser en souriant ses échecs ! En route vers le succès !

Durée : 44 min + Rencontre avec les artistes à l’issue de la représentation /

Tout public à partir de 8 ans

Tréteaux de France, CDN d’Aubervilliers

texte : Marjorie Fabre

Mise en scène : Jonathan Salmon

Comédien, musicien : Charly Labourier

Technicien : (en cours)

Responsable de production et de diffusion : Cindy vaillant

Chargée de communication : Héloïse tardif. Tout public

Samedi 2024-02-17 10:30:00 fin : 2024-02-17 11:14:00. 8 EUR.

6 Place georges Guérin

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



Whether you’re a child or an adult, it’s not easy to get over setbacks! But how about turning them into opportunities? The F.A.I.L show tackles the problem head-on, for an event to be enjoyed by the whole family? and discovered in a gymnasium!

Many people, young and old, are unable to talk about their failures, be they sporting, academic, professional? or in love! Director Jonathan Salmon invited author Marjorie Fabre to write about failure, based on testimonies from residents of Fougères and Verdun. An original writing process that takes as its main axis the confidences of a man to his son. Performed in a gymnasium, this family show offers an unexpected and invigorating invitation to consider failure as an opportunity! F.A.I.L. (Fonce Avant Invincible Loser) will delight children and adults alike, as they come up with tips to overcome their failures with a smile! On the road to success!

Running time: 44 min + Meet the artists at the end of the show

For all ages 8 and up

Tréteaux de France, CDN d’Aubervilliers

text : Marjorie Fabre

Director: Jonathan Salmon

Actor, musician: Charly Labourier

Technician: (in progress)

Production and distribution manager: Cindy Vaillant

Communications manager: Héloïse tardif

Tanto si eres niño como adulto, no es fácil superar los contratiempos Pero, ¿y si les diéramos la vuelta y los convirtiéramos en oportunidades? El espectáculo F.A.I.L aborda el problema de frente, en un evento familiar para disfrutar… ¡y descubrir en un gimnasio!

Muchas personas, jóvenes y mayores, son incapaces de hablar de sus fracasos, ya sean deportivos, académicos, profesionales… ¡o románticos! El director Jonathan Salmon invitó a la escritora Marjorie Fabre a escribir una obra sobre el fracaso, basada en testimonios de habitantes de Fougères y Verdún. Se trata de una escritura original basada en las confidencias de un hombre a su hijo. Representado en un gimnasio, este espectáculo familiar ofrece una inesperada y estimulante invitación a ver el fracaso como una oportunidad F.A.I.L. (Fonce Avant Invincible Loser) hará las delicias de niños y mayores que buscarán trucos para superar sus fracasos ¡con una sonrisa! ¡Por el camino del éxito!

Duración: 44 min + Encuentro con los artistas después de la representación

Para todos los públicos a partir de 8 años

Tréteaux de France, CDN d’Aubervilliers

texto: Marjorie Fabre

Director: Jonathan Salmon

Actor, músico: Charly Labourier

Técnico: (en curso)

Responsable de producción y distribución: Cindy Vaillant

Responsable de comunicación: Héloïse tardif

Ob Kind oder Erwachsener, es ist nicht leicht, sich von Misserfolgen zu erholen Wie wäre es, wenn wir ihnen eine Nase drehen und sie in Chancen umwandeln? Die Aufführung F.A.I.L. nimmt sich des Problems an und bietet eine Veranstaltung für die ganze Familie, die man in einer Turnhalle erleben kann

Viele Menschen, ob groß oder klein, können nicht über ihre Misserfolge sprechen, seien sie nun sportlicher, schulischer, beruflicher oder amouröser Natur Der Regisseur Jonathan Salmon hat die Autorin Marjorie Fabre eingeladen, anhand von Aussagen der Einwohner von Fougères und Verdun über das Scheitern zu schreiben. Ein origineller Schreibprozess, der die Gespräche eines Mannes mit seinem Sohn zur Hauptachse macht. Dieses Familienstück, das in einer Turnhalle aufgeführt wird, stellt eine unerwartete und belebende Einladung dar: Sehen Sie das Scheitern als Chance an! F.A.I.L (Fonce Avant Invincible Loser) wird Kinder und Erwachsene gleichermaßen begeistern, wenn es darum geht, Tipps und Tricks zu finden und Misserfolge mit einem Lächeln zu überwinden! Auf dem Weg zum Erfolg!

Dauer: 44 min + Treffen mit den Künstlern nach der Vorstellung /

Alle Zuschauer ab 8 Jahren

Tréteaux de France, CDN d’Aubervilliers

text: Marjorie Fabre

Inszenierung: Jonathan Salmon

Schauspieler, Musiker: Charly Labourier

Techniker: (in Vorbereitung)

Verantwortlich für Produktion und Vertrieb: Cindy vaillant

Kommunikationsbeauftragte: Héloïse tardif

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT GRAND VERDUN