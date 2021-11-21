17ÈME ÉDITION DU FESTIVAL DU LIVRE EN BRETAGNE DE GUÉRANDE Guérande Guérande
17ÈME ÉDITION DU FESTIVAL DU LIVRE EN BRETAGNE DE GUÉRANDE Guérande, 20 novembre 2021-20 novembre 2021, Guérande.
17ÈME ÉDITION DU FESTIVAL DU LIVRE EN BRETAGNE DE GUÉRANDE 2021-11-20 – 2021-11-21 Centre culturel Athanor 1 avenue Anne de Bretagne
Guérande 44350
Sur le thème »Roman noir au Pays blanc ».
+33 2 40 24 73 30 http://festivaldulivreenbretagnedeguerande.overblog.com/
Sur le thème »Roman noir au Pays blanc ».
dernière mise à jour : 2020-09-30 par