HOLIDAY ON ICE 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse, 30 mars 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

HOLIDAY ON ICE fête ses 80 ans avec AURORE, son tout nouveau Spectacle Evénement !

Holiday on Ice existe depuis 80 ans. C’est le plus ancien spectacle au monde encore en activité !.

2024-03-30 fin : 2024-03-30 . 19.9 EUR.

11 Avenue Raymond Badiou ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



HOLIDAY ON ICE celebrates its 80th anniversary with AURORE, its brand new Event Show!

Holiday on Ice has been around for 80 years. It’s the oldest show in the world still running!

HOLIDAY ON ICE celebra su 80 aniversario con AURORE, su nuevo espectáculo para eventos

Holiday on Ice existe desde hace 80 años. Es el espectáculo más antiguo del mundo que sigue en activo

HOLIDAY ON ICE feiert seinen 80. Geburtstag mit AURORE, seiner brandneuen Event-Show!

Holiday on Ice gibt es seit 80 Jahren. Es ist die älteste noch laufende Show der Welt!

