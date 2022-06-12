Tro Ker Roch 2022 La Roche-Jaudy La Roche-Jaudy
Tro Ker Roch 2022 Ecole Ste Catherine 1 rue de pouamon La Roche-Jaudy
Trail proposant 2 courses : 8 et 13 km et une marche
apelstecatherine22@gmail.com https://www.klikego.com/inscription/tro-ker-roch-2022/running-course-a-pied/1649741315179-1
