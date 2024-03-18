Stage préparation TOEIC CAREL Royan
Catégories d’Évènement:
Stage préparation TOEIC CAREL Royan, lundi 22 juillet 2024.
Stage préparation TOEIC CAREL Royan Charente-Maritime
Vous avez besoin du TOEIC pour valider votre diplôme, intégrer une grande école ou valoriser votre niveau d’anglais, venez vous préparer au CAREL.
486 486 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-22
fin : 2024-07-26
CAREL 48 boulevard Franck Lamy
Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine inscription@carel.org
L’événement Stage préparation TOEIC Royan a été mis à jour le 2024-02-23 par Destination Royan Atlantique