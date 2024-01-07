Spectacle théâtre, danse: EPLIPSE ET COQUELICOT – Une Hirondelle Compagnie Salle Lur Berri Sare, 7 janvier 2024, Sare.

Sare,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Éclipse et coquelicot joue du corps de la comédienne comme d’une marionnette vivante. Sa main gauche part à la rencontre de la droite, ses pieds ne sont pas en reste ! Une invitation au voyage au centre d’une scénographie tout en tissu, au motif floral répétitif, à la façon de la célèbre designeuse Yayoï Kusama.

Distribution :

– Direction artistique et jeu : Sophie Kastelnik

– Création lumière, fabrication décor, régie technique : Julien Delignières

– Regards extérieurs : Mise en scène : Marlène Bouniort / Travail marionnettique : Aurore Cailleret / Spectacle très jeune public : Zaz Rosnet

– Corps en mouvement : Éva Julliere

– Musique originale : Simon Kastelnik, Sylvain Meillan, Paco Labat

– Design tissu : Léa De Monsabert

– Costumière : Nathalie Perarnaud

– Administration de production : Caroline Galin

– Crédit Photos : Mathieu Prat.

Salle Lur Berri

Sare 64310 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Éclipse et coquelicot plays with the actress?s body like a living puppet. Her left hand meets her right, and her feet are not to be outdone! An invitation to travel in the center of an all-fabric set, with a repetitive floral motif in the style of the famous designer Yayoï Kusama.

Cast :

– Artistic direction and acting: Sophie Kastelnik

– Lighting design, set construction, technical control: Julien Delignières

– Outside credits: Stage direction: Marlène Bouniort / Puppetry: Aurore Cailleret / Very young audience show: Zaz Rosnet

– Body in motion: Éva Julliere

– Original music: Simon Kastelnik, Sylvain Meillan, Paco Labat

– Fabric design: Léa De Monsabert

– Costume designer: Nathalie Perarnaud

– Production administration: Caroline Galin

– Photo credits: Mathieu Prat

Éclipse et coquelicot juega con el cuerpo de la actriz como una marioneta viviente. Su mano izquierda se encuentra con la derecha, ¡y sus pies no se quedan atrás! Una invitación a viajar en el centro de un decorado todo de tela con un motivo floral repetitivo al estilo del famoso diseñador Yayoï Kusama.

Reparto :

– Dirección artística e interpretación: Sophie Kastelnik

– Iluminación, escenografía, control técnico: Julien Delignières

– Influencias externas: Dirección escénica: Marlène Bouniort / Trabajo con marionetas: Aurore Cailleret / Espectáculo para público muy joven: Zaz Rosnet

– Cuerpo en movimiento: Éva Julliere

– Música original: Simon Kastelnik, Sylvain Meillan, Paco Labat

– Diseño de telas: Léa De Monsabert

– Diseño de vestuario: Nathalie Perarnaud

– Dirección de producción: Caroline Galin

– Fotos: Mathieu Prat

Éclipse et coquelicot spielt mit dem Körper der Schauspielerin wie mit einer lebenden Marionette. Ihre linke Hand trifft auf die rechte, und auch ihre Füße werden nicht vergessen Eine Einladung zu einer Reise inmitten eines Bühnenbildes aus Stoff mit einem sich wiederholenden Blumenmuster im Stil der berühmten Designerin Yayoï Kusama.

Verteilung :

– Künstlerische Leitung und Spiel: Sophie Kastelnik

– Lichtgestaltung, Herstellung des Bühnenbilds, technische Regie: Julien Delignières

– Externe Blicke: Regie: Marlène Bouniort / Puppentheaterarbeit: Aurore Cailleret / Sehr junges Publikum: Zaz Rosnet

– Körper in Bewegung: Éva Julliere

– Originalmusik: Simon Kastelnik, Sylvain Meillan, Paco Labat

– Stoffdesign: Léa De Monsabert

– Kostümbildnerin: Nathalie Perarnaud

– Produktionsleitung: Caroline Galin

– Fotocredit: Mathieu Prat

