Lords of the Sound Rue Eugène Viollet-le-Duc Déols, 29 mars 2024, Déols.

Déols,Indre

L’orchestre de la nouvelle génération Lords of the Sound revient en France avec un nouveau programme « The Music Of Hans Zimmer ».

La performance de l’orchestre Lords of the Sound est plus qu’un simple concert, c’est un vrai show !.

Samedi 2024-03-29 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-29 . 39 EUR.

Rue Eugène Viollet-le-Duc

Déols 36130 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The next-generation orchestra Lords of the Sound returns to France with a new program entitled « The Music Of Hans Zimmer ».

The Lords of the Sound performance is more than just a concert, it’s a real show!

La orquesta de nueva generación Lords of the Sound regresa a Francia con un nuevo programa titulado « The Music Of Hans Zimmer ».

La actuación de Lords of the Sound es más que un concierto, ¡es un auténtico espectáculo!

Das Orchester der neuen Generation Lords of the Sound kehrt mit seinem neuen Programm « The Music Of Hans Zimmer » nach Frankreich zurück.

Der Auftritt des Orchesters Lords of the Sound ist mehr als nur ein Konzert, es ist eine echte Show!

