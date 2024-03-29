YÉ ! (L’EAU !) Place Pierre de Coubertin Lillebonne, 29 mars 2024, Lillebonne.

Lillebonne,Seine-Maritime

« Homme, bois de l’eau pour te rendre beau. Gave toi de soleil pour te rendre fort. Et regarde le ciel pour devenir grand. » Proverbe Africain

Raconter la capacité de l’Homme à insister, à recommencer, à inventer. Et si les recoins d’un monde en ruine devenaient le décor d’une renaissance ? Une autre fin du monde est possible. Voilà ce que disent ces corps. Puisant à la source de la créativité, les artistes acrobates et danseurs emmènent le spectateur, au fil de l’eau, dans un périple aux nombreux défis environnementaux.

De la terre à l’envol, au-delà de la raison, ces oiseaux acrobates nous transportent et nous interrogent sur l’urgence climatique, la perte de repères, la remise en question de la réalité. Chaque existence est tiraillée entre le désir de s’élever et la peur de tomber.

Yé ! nous appelle ENSEMBLE, à construire un monde de demain qui prendra soin de la nature et de son avenir.

• Direction artistique : Kerfalla Bakala Camara

• Mise en cirque et composition : Yann Ecauvre

• Intervention acrobatique : Damien Drouin

• Composition : Jeremy Manche

• Chorégraphie : Nedjma Benchaïb

• Costumes : Solène Capmas

• Interprétation : Bangoura Hamidou, Bangoura Momo, Camara Amara Den Wock, Camara Bangaly, Camara Ibrahima Sory, Camara Moussa, Camara Sekou, Keita Aicha, Sylla Bangaly, Sylla Fode Kaba, Sylla M’Mahawa, Youla Mamadouba, Camara Facinet en alternance avec Tambassa Amara.

2024-03-29 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-29 21:45:00. .

Place Pierre de Coubertin Théâtre Juliobona

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



« Man, drink water to make yourself beautiful. Bathe in the sun to make yourself strong. And look to the sky to become great African proverb

Telling the story of man?s capacity to insist, to start again, to invent. What if the nooks and crannies of a ruined world became the backdrop for a rebirth? Another end of the world is possible. That’s what these bodies are saying. Drawing on the source of their creativity, the acrobats and dancers take the spectator on a journey along the water, facing up to a host of environmental challenges.

From the ground to the air, beyond reason, these acrobatic birds transport us and ask us questions about the climate emergency, the loss of reference points and the questioning of reality. Every existence is torn between the desire to rise and the fear of falling.

Yé ! calls on us TOGETHER, to build a world of tomorrow that will take care of nature and its future.

? Artistic direction: Kerfalla Bakala Camara

? Circus direction and composition: Yann Ecauvre

? Acrobatic intervention: Damien Drouin

? Composition: Jeremy Manche

? Choreography: Nedjma Benchaïb

? Costumes : Solène Capmas

? Performance: Bangoura Hamidou, Bangoura Momo, Camara Amara Den Wock, Camara Bangaly, Camara Ibrahima Sory, Camara Moussa, Camara Sekou, Keita Aicha, Sylla Bangaly, Sylla Fode Kaba, Sylla M?Mahawa, Youla Mamadouba, Camara Facinet alternating with Tambassa Amara

« Hombre, bebe agua para ponerte guapo. Báñate en el sol para hacerte fuerte. Y mira al cielo para hacerte grande Proverbio africano

Contar la historia de la capacidad del hombre para insistir, volver a empezar, inventar. ¿Y si los rincones de un mundo en ruinas se convirtieran en el telón de fondo de un renacimiento? Otro fin del mundo es posible. Eso es lo que dicen estos cuerpos. Recurriendo a la fuente de su creatividad, los acróbatas y bailarines llevan al público en un viaje a lo largo del agua, enfrentándose a un sinfín de retos medioambientales.

Del suelo al aire, más allá de la razón, estas aves acrobáticas nos transportan y nos plantean preguntas sobre la emergencia climática, la pérdida de puntos de referencia y el cuestionamiento de la realidad. Toda existencia se debate entre el deseo de elevarse y el miedo a caer.

Yé ! nos llama a construir JUNTOS un mundo del mañana que cuide de la naturaleza y de su futuro.

? Director artístico: Kerfalla Bakala Camara

? Dirección y composición del circo: Yann Ecauvre

? Actuación acrobática: Damien Drouin

? Composición: Jeremy Manche

? Coreografía: Nedjma Benchaïb

? Vestuario: Solène Capmas

? Interpretación: Bangoura Hamidou, Bangoura Momo, Camara Amara Den Wock, Camara Bangaly, Camara Ibrahima Sory, Camara Moussa, Camara Sekou, Keita Aicha, Sylla Bangaly, Sylla Fode Kaba, Sylla M?Mahawa, Youla Mamadouba, Camara Facinet alternando con Tambassa Amara

« Mensch, trink Wasser, um dich schön zu machen. Schwitz dich in der Sonne, um dich stark zu machen. Und schau in den Himmel, um groß zu werden. » Afrikanisches Sprichwort

Erzählen Sie von der Fähigkeit des Menschen, zu beharren, neu anzufangen und zu erfinden. Was wäre, wenn die Ecken einer zerstörten Welt zur Kulisse für eine Wiedergeburt werden würden? Ein anderes Ende der Welt ist möglich. Das ist es, was diese Körper sagen. Die Akrobaten und Tänzer schöpfen aus der Quelle der Kreativität und nehmen den Zuschauer mit auf eine Reise entlang des Wassers, die viele ökologische Herausforderungen mit sich bringt.

Von der Erde bis zum Flug, jenseits der Vernunft, tragen uns diese akrobatischen Vögel und stellen uns Fragen zur Klimakrise, zum Verlust von Orientierungspunkten und zur Infragestellung der Realität. Jede Existenz ist hin- und hergerissen zwischen dem Wunsch, sich zu erheben, und der Angst, zu fallen.

Yé! ruft uns GEMEINSAM dazu auf, eine Welt von morgen zu schaffen, die sich um die Natur und ihre Zukunft kümmert.

? Künstlerische Leitung: Kerfalla Bakala Camara

? Zirkusregie und Komposition: Yann Ecauvre?

? Akrobatische Intervention: Damien Drouin?

? Komposition: Jeremy Manche

? Choreographie: Nedjma Benchaïb

? Kostüme: Solène Capmas

? Darsteller: Bangoura Hamidou, Bangoura Momo, Camara Amara Den Wock, Camara Bangaly, Camara Ibrahima Sory, Camara Moussa, Camara Sekou, Keita Aicha, Sylla Bangaly, Sylla Fode Kaba, Sylla M?Mahawa, Youla Mamadouba, Camara Facinet in Abwechslung mit Tambassa Amara

