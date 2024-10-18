The EROS Experience Paris Paris, vendredi 18 octobre 2024.

The EROS Experience is a 4 hour workshop combining 3 separate classes – Naked Yoga, Tantric Partner Yoga, and Tantric Group Massage. This heart opening experience is all about celebration of self and exploring new pathways to pleasure through Yoga and Tantra. We’ll build heat and confidence flowing as one in the Naked Yoga class, warm into body connection and sensual expression in Tantric Partner Yoga, and expand to full bodied sensation and ecstatic release in Tantric Group Massage – deepening our connection to ourselves and each other as we move through this arc together.

Tarif : – euros.

Début : 2024-10-18 à 19:00

