LA SALLE DES PROFS Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency, jeudi 28 mars 2024.

LA SALLE DES PROFS De İlker Çatak – Avec Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer, Rafael Stachowiak – Drame – 1h39 – VOSTF Jeudi 28 mars, 20h30 Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency tarifs habituels
Alors qu’une série de vols a lieu en salle des profs, Carla Nowak mène l’enquête dans le collège où elle enseigne. Très vite, tout l’établissement est ébranlé par ses découvertes.
Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency 11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency Beaugency 45190 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
