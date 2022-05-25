Initiation à l’astronomie Locarn Locarn Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Locarn Côtes d’Armor Une balade à l’affût des changements de Dame Nature :

Initiation à l’astronomie RDV à 21 h, au parking du Quellenec, Landes de Locarn.

Prévoir de bonnes chaussures.

Tarif : 5 € . 12 – 18 ans : 3 €. moins de 12 ans : gratuit .

