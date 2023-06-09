RDV avec le Parc : Au cœur de la Vallée, 9 juin 2023, Haulmé.

A prévoir : Vêtements et chaussures adaptésDe 09h-12hLieu du rendez vous transmis lors de l’inscriptionGratuit, tout publicRéservation obligatoire (nombre de places limitées) auprès du Parc +33 (0)3 24 42 90 57 du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h et de 13h30 à 17h30.

Haulmé 08800 Ardennes Grand Est



To bring : Adapted clothes and shoesFrom 09h-12hLocation of the appointment transmitted during the registrationFree, any publicReservation required (limited number of places) with the Park +33 (0)3 24 42 90 57 from Monday to Friday from 9h to 12h and from 13h30 to 17h30

Qué llevar : Ropa y calzado adecuadosDe 09:00 a 12:00Lugar de encuentro indicado en la inscripciónGratuito, todo públicoReserva obligatoria (número de plazas limitado) en el Parque +33 (0)3 24 42 90 57 de lunes a viernes de 9:00 a 12:00 y de 13:30 a 17:30

Mitzubringen sind: Angemessene Kleidung und SchuheVon 09h-12hTerminort wird bei der Anmeldung mitgeteiltKostenlos, für alle AltersgruppenReservierung erforderlich (begrenzte Platzzahl) beim Park +33 (0)3 24 42 90 57 von Montag bis Freitag von 9h bis 12h und von 13h30 bis 17h30

