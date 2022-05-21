Disco Tehran La Bellevilloise, 21 mai 2022, Paris.

Disco Tehran à La Bellevilloise vendredi 20 mai 2022.

Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 20 mai 2022

de 22h00 à 05h30

payant Sur place : 20 EUR Prévente Regular (+frais de loc) : 15 EUR Prévente Early Bird (+frais de loc) : 11 EUR

Disco Tehran ou une discothèque imaginée d’un Téhéran des années 70.

Le projet est né dans un petit appartement de Chinatown, mais a bien grandi depuis : sold-out shows notamment au MoMa (Museum of Modern Art, NYC), et des features dans The New York Magazine, The New York Times, Boiler Room, Vice Magazine et CNN.

Disco Tehran atterrit à Paris pour une première nuit à La Bellevilloise, avec un line-up d’artistes venu(e)s droit de Londres, Téhéran, Istanbul et Berlin.

La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020

3 : Gambetta (Paris) (608m) 96 : Henri Chevreau (Paris) (223m)



Contact : https://shotgun.live/fr/events/disco-tehran Shotgun

