Atelier jeune public: Personnages en folie (Centre Culturel) 31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde, 30 octobre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Imagine et fabrique des personnages à l’aide de laine et tissu. Animé par Delphine Moskalik. De 10h30 à 12h. De 4 à 6 ans // 5 €

Les inscriptions aux ateliers sont obligatoires en téléphonant au 05 55 74 20 51 du lundi au vendredi. Le matériel est fourni pour toutes les activités..

2023-10-30 fin : 2023-10-30 12:00:00. EUR.

31 Avenue Jean Jaurès

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Imagine and make characters using wool and fabric. Led by Delphine Moskalik. From 10.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages 4 to 6 // 5 ?

Registration for workshops is compulsory by calling 05 55 74 20 51, Monday to Friday. Materials provided for all activities.

Imagina y crea personajes con lana y tela. A cargo de Delphine Moskalik. De 10h30 a 12h00. De 4 a 6 años // 5 ?

Es obligatorio inscribirse en los talleres llamando al 05 55 74 20 51 de lunes a viernes. Se proporcionan materiales para todas las actividades.

Stelle dir Figuren aus Wolle und Stoff vor und stelle sie her. Geleitet von Delphine Moskalik. Von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr. Von 4 bis 6 Jahren // 5 ?

Die Anmeldung für die Workshops ist obligatorisch. Sie können sich von Montag bis Freitag unter der Telefonnummer 05 55 74 20 51 anmelden. Das Material wird für alle Aktivitäten zur Verfügung gestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Brive Tourisme