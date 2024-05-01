Vide greniers du 1er mai Le bourg Larche, 1 mai 2024, Larche.

Larche,Corrèze

Traditionnel vide-greniers du 1er mai à Larche ! Le Vide Grenier de Larche est une manifestation organisée par le Comité des fêtes de Larche, avec l’aide des associations locales.

Cette manifestation est également ouverte aux brocanteurs professionnels afin de faire commerce dans leur métier.

Chaque année, près de 400 exposants s’installent dans le bourg, sur les parkings, ancien camping.. De quoi chiner tout au long de la journée.

Sur place, restauration, buvette sont prévues à plusieurs endroits..

2024-05-01 fin : 2024-05-01 . .

Le bourg

Larche 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The traditional May 1st garage sale in Larche! The Vide Grenier de Larche is organized by the Comité des fêtes de Larche, with the help of local associations.

The event is also open to professional second-hand dealers, who are encouraged to trade in their craft.

Every year, some 400 exhibitors set up shop in the village, in the parking lots and on the old campsite. All day long, you’ll find plenty to bargain for.

Refreshments and refreshment stands are available in several places.

El tradicional mercadillo del 1 de mayo en Larche El Vide Grenier de Larche es un acontecimiento organizado por el Comité des fêtes de Larche, con la ayuda de las asociaciones locales.

También está abierto a los profesionales del comercio de segunda mano, que aprovechan la ocasión para vender sus productos.

Cada año, cerca de 400 expositores se instalan en el centro de la ciudad, en los aparcamientos y en el antiguo camping. Durante todo el día, encontrará mucho donde regatear.

En varios lugares se ofrecen comidas y refrescos in situ.

Traditioneller Flohmarkt am 1. Mai in Larche! Der Vide Grenier de Larche ist eine Veranstaltung, die vom Festkomitee von Larche mit Hilfe der örtlichen Vereine organisiert wird.

Diese Veranstaltung steht auch professionellen Trödlern offen, um in ihrem Beruf zu handeln.

Jedes Jahr lassen sich rund 400 Aussteller im Dorf, auf den Parkplätzen, auf dem alten Campingplatz usw. nieder. Hier können Sie den ganzen Tag lang stöbern.

Vor Ort gibt es an mehreren Stellen Essen und Trinken.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par Brive Tourisme