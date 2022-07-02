The guided tour of Bussy-Rabutin Bussy-le-Grand, 2 juillet 2022, Bussy-le-Grand.

Château de Bussy-Rabutin 12 Rue du Château Bussy-le-Grand

2022-07-02 – 2022-09-30

Bussy-le-Grand Côte-d’Or Bussy-le-Grand

0 0 EUR Breaking news ! For the first time, the Chateau of Bussy-Rabutin offers guided tours for our english speaker friends from July to September ! With our guide, discover the secrets of the castle : you will know all about Roger de Rabutin, his castle and his mysterious paintings.

chateau-de-bussy-rabutin@monuments-nationaux.fr +33 3 80 96 00 03 https://www.chateau-bussy-rabutin.fr/

Château de Bussy-Rabutin 12 Rue du Château Bussy-le-Grand

