[Seminaire CREM] The impact of parents’ health shocks on children’s health behaviors Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes, jeudi 28 mars 2024.

[Seminaire CREM] The impact of parents’ health shocks on children’s health behaviors Présentation de Sylvie Blasco, Univ. Caen, CREM Jeudi 28 mars, 12h15 Faculté des Sciences Economiques Salle de Robien

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-28T12:15:00+01:00 – 2024-03-28T13:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-28T12:15:00+01:00 – 2024-03-28T13:30:00+01:00

The impact of parents’ health shocks on children’s health behaviors co-écrit avec Eva Moreno Galbis et Jérémy Tanguy

In this paper we assess how two smoking-related parental health shocks, the diagnosis of lung cancer and the diagnosis of another smoking-related cancer, affect offspring smoking behavior depending on the timing of the health shock. A descriptive analysis restricted on individuals whose parents were diagnosed with smoking-related cancer indicates different smoking behaviors depending on the individual’s age at diagnosis. We build a retrospective panel and use individual fixed effects to control for the endogeneity of the timing of the diagnosis and to neutralize the intergenerational transmission effect in smoking behaviors. We find that receiving a parental diagnosis at the age when the decision to smoke is about to be made reduces the long-term probability of being a smoker. Moreover, the informational shock effect associated with lung cancer appears systematically stronger than the informational shock effect associated with other smoking-related cancers.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Rennes 35064 Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne