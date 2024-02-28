Tout et son contraire Rue Marc Sangnier Mont-Saint-Aignan, 28 février 2024, Mont-Saint-Aignan.

Mont-Saint-Aignan,Seine-Maritime

Mais que serait donc le jour sans la nuit ? Qui appellerait-on la petite s’il n’y avait pas la grande ? Vous l’aurez compris : on a tous besoin de tout et de son contraire comme le loup a bien sûr besoin de la mésange ! Thomas et Coralie, tant conteurs que musiciens, vont aider les tout-petits à explorer ces contraires : chansons, jeux de doigts, lecture musicale…Voici les ingrédients d’un spectacle tout à la fois interactif et très intimiste pensé comme un moment poétique de partage et de découverte.

Spectacle familial dès 3 ans. Lecture / Musique par la compagnie du chat Bada.

Dans le cadre du dispositif Vacances en arts.

Réservation : par mail à billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, par téléphone au 02 79 18 99 00 et à l’Espace Marc-Sangnier du mardi au vendredi de 13h30 à 17h30. Évènement gratuit.

Qui fait quoi ?

Distribution : Coralie DELAUNE, Thomas COURON

Visuel affiche : Mathieu DELAUNE

Production : La compagnie du chat Bada.

Rue Marc Sangnier

Mont-Saint-Aignan 76130 Seine-Maritime Normandie



But what would day be without night? Who would we call the little one if it weren?t for the big one? We all need everything and its opposite, just as the wolf needs the chickadee! Thomas and Coralie, both storytellers and musicians, will help toddlers explore these opposites: songs, fingerplays, musical readings… These are the ingredients of a show that is both interactive and intimate, designed as a poetic moment of sharing and discovery.

Family show for ages 3 and up. Reading / Music by the Compagnie du Chat Bada.

As part of the Vacances en arts program.

Reservations: by e-mail at billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, by telephone on 02 79 18 99 00 and at Espace Marc-Sangnier from Tuesday to Friday, 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Free event.

Who does what?

Cast: Coralie DELAUNE, Thomas COURON

Visual poster : Mathieu DELAUNE

Production : La compagnie du chat Bada

Pero, ¿qué sería del día sin la noche? ¿A quién llamaríamos el pequeño si no fuera por el grande? Todos necesitamos todo y su opuesto, ¡como el lobo necesita al carbonero! Thomas y Coralie, narradores y músicos, ayudarán a los más pequeños a explorar estos opuestos: canciones, juegos de dedos, lecturas musicales… Son los ingredientes de un espectáculo a la vez interactivo e íntimo, concebido como un momento poético de compartir y descubrir.

Espectáculo familiar a partir de 3 años. Lecturas y música de la Compagnie du Chat Bada.

En el marco del programa Vacances en arts.

Reservas: por correo electrónico a billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, por teléfono al 02 79 18 99 00 y en el Espace Marc-Sangnier de martes a viernes, de 13.30 a 17.30 h. Entrada gratuita.

¿Quién hace qué?

Reparto: Coralie DELAUNE, Thomas COURON

Cartel: Mathieu DELAUNE

Producción: La compagnie du chat Bada

Was wäre der Tag ohne die Nacht? Wie würde man die Kleine nennen, wenn es die Große nicht gäbe? Sie werden es verstehen: Wir alle brauchen alles und das Gegenteil von allem, so wie der Wolf natürlich die Meise braucht! Thomas und Coralie, sowohl Erzähler als auch Musiker, helfen den Kleinen, diese Gegensätze zu erforschen: Lieder, Fingerspiele, musikalische Lesung… Dies sind die Zutaten für eine interaktive und zugleich sehr intime Aufführung, die als poetischer Moment des Teilens und Entdeckens gedacht ist.

Familienvorstellung ab 3 Jahren. Lesung/Musik von der Compagnie du chat Bada.

Im Rahmen des Programms Vacances en arts.

Reservierung: per E-Mail an billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, telefonisch unter 02 79 18 99 00 und im Espace Marc-Sangnier von Dienstag bis Freitag von 13.30 bis 17.30 Uhr. Kostenlose Veranstaltung.

Wer macht was?

Besetzung: Coralie DELAUNE, Thomas COURON

Visuelles Plakat: Mathieu DELAUNE

Produktion: La compagnie du chat Bada

