Rock the Ballet Xe anniversaire Nice, 28 mai 2022, Nice.

Rock the Ballet Xe anniversaire Nice Acropolis 1 Esplanade Kennedy Nice
2022-05-28 – 2022-05-28 Nice Acropolis 1 Esplanade Kennedy
Nice Alpes-Maritimes

EUR 45  

10 ans que le phénomène Rock The Ballet parcourt les routes de France, allant de triomphe en triomphe.

dcom@nice-acropolis.com +33 4 93 92 83 00 http://www.nice-acropolis.com/

