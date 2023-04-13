Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers, 13 avril 2023, Colomiers.

Ciné gourmand Jeudi 13 avril, 14h30 Mairie de Colomiers

Cinéma Grand central

Mairie de Colomiers 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Plein Centre Colomiers 31770 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://www.veocinemas.fr/grand-central-colomiers/ »}]

Ciné Gourmand

Séance suivie d’un temps convivial autour d’une collation.
Tarif unique : 4,50 €

Horaires

14h30

Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Grand central


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-13T14:30:00+02:00
2023-04-13T16:00:00+02:00