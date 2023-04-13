Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers
Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers, 13 avril 2023, Colomiers.
Ciné gourmand Jeudi 13 avril, 14h30 Mairie de Colomiers
Cinéma Grand central
Mairie de Colomiers 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Plein Centre Colomiers 31770 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://www.veocinemas.fr/grand-central-colomiers/ »}]
Ciné Gourmand
Séance suivie d’un temps convivial autour d’une collation.
Tarif unique : 4,50 €
- Programmation sur https://www.veocinemas.fr/grand-central-colomiers/
Horaires
14h30
Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Grand central
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-13T14:30:00+02:00
2023-04-13T16:00:00+02:00