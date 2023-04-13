Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers Catégories d’Évènement: Colomiers

Haute-Garonne

Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers, 13 avril 2023, Colomiers. Ciné gourmand Jeudi 13 avril, 14h30 Mairie de Colomiers Cinéma Grand central Mairie de Colomiers 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Plein Centre Colomiers 31770 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://www.veocinemas.fr/grand-central-colomiers/ »}] Ciné Gourmand Séance suivie d’un temps convivial autour d’une collation.

Tarif unique : 4,50 € Programmation sur https://www.veocinemas.fr/grand-central-colomiers/ Horaires 14h30 Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Grand central

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-13T14:30:00+02:00

2023-04-13T16:00:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Colomiers, Haute-Garonne Autres Lieu Mairie de Colomiers Adresse 1 Place Alex Raymond, 31770 Colomiers Plein Centre Ville Colomiers Age maximum 99 lieuville Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers Departement Haute-Garonne

Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/colomiers/

Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers 2023-04-13 was last modified: by Ciné gourmand Mairie de Colomiers Mairie de Colomiers 13 avril 2023 COLOMIERS Mairie de Colomiers Colomiers

Colomiers Haute-Garonne