LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte
LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Fontenay-le-Comte, 4 mars 2022, Fontenay-le-Comte.
LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte
2022-03-04 20:00:00 – 2022-03-04 21:00:00 Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais
Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée
tourisme@fontenayvendee.fr +33 2 51 69 44 99
Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-24 par Vendée Expansion