LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte Catégories d’évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte

Vendée

LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Fontenay-le-Comte, 4 mars 2022, Fontenay-le-Comte. LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte

2022-03-04 20:00:00 – 2022-03-04 21:00:00 Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais

Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée tourisme@fontenayvendee.fr +33 2 51 69 44 99 Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-24 par Vendée Expansion

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte, Vendée Autres Lieu Fontenay-le-Comte Adresse Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Ville Fontenay-le-Comte lieuville Théatre municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte Departement Vendée

Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/fontenay-le-comte/

LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Fontenay-le-Comte 2022-03-04 was last modified: by LES DANGERS DE LA LECTURE – RENDEZ-VOUS CONTES ! Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte 4 mars 2022 Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée

Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée