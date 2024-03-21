La Rivière | Ciné-débat Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac Châteaubernard, jeudi 21 mars 2024.

La Rivière | Ciné-débat Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac Châteaubernard
La fondation d’entreprise Martell vous présente La rivière, un film de Dominique Marchais. La projection a lieu en présence du réalisateur, et sera suivie d’un échange avec le designer Olivier Peyricot.
5 5 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-21 20:00:00
fin : 2024-03-21
Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac 1 rue de la Belle Allée
Châteaubernard 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine info@fondationdentreprisemartell.com
