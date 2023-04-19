Café linguistique – La Rochelle La Fabuleuse Cantine, 19 avril 2023, La Rochelle.

Café linguistique – La Rochelle Mercredi 19 avril, 18h00 La Fabuleuse Cantine

Gratuit sans inscription

Tu as envie d’apprendre à parler une langue étrangère ? Tu souhaites enrichir ton vocabulaire ? Ou simplement discuter pour pratiquer ? Participe au prochain Café linguistique de La Rochelle !

La Fabuleuse Cantine La Rochelle La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

⭐☕ CAFE LINGUISTIQUE ☕⭐

Tu as envie d’apprendre à parler une langue étrangère ? Tu souhaites enrichir ton vocabulaire ? Où simplement discuter en anglais, espagnol, français, ou peut-être même en norvégien ?

RDV au prochain café linguistique organisé par Info Jeunes La Rochelle !

Mercredi 19 avril 2023, de 18h à 20h

à la Fabuleuse Cantine (Pl. Bernard Moitessier, La Rochelle)

English version

The language cafés are back !

Come join us 19th of april for a chat on english, french, spanish or maybe even nowegian ?

See you next week at the fabuleuse cantine, 18:00 to 20:00…

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-19T18:00:00+02:00

2023-04-19T20:00:00+02:00

Info Jeunes La Rochelle