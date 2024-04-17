Jaguar Sun • Junior / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 17 avril 2024, Paris.

Le mercredi 17 avril 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Castlebeat, Beach House & Slowdive

JAGUAR SUN (22h30)

(Dream pop – Ontario, US)

Jaguar Sun is a solo project created by multi-instrumentalist Chris Minielly, now performing live with a full band. Weaving together inspiration from artists such as Real Estate, Youth Lagoon, and Fruit Bats, Minielly creates dreamy, pop based soundscapes with an emphasis on the bittersweet. The Ontario based artist allows instruments to speak equally to his voice urging listeners to get lost in richly layered guitars, deep droning synths, and percussive beats and he doubles down on these ideas with his recently dropped second LP “All We’ve Ever Known” on Born Losers Records.

https://jaguarsun.bandcamp.com/

JUNIOR (21h30)

(Indie rock – BELGIQUE)

Junior is a six-piece indie rock band that has been making waves since the release of their well-received EP “Are We There Yet?”. With the upcoming release of their debut full album, « Eternal Stumble, » in early 2024, Junior takes up the mantle of adulthood as it promises to showcase the band’s growth and evolution. With even more personal lyrics and captivating songwriting, « Eternal Stumble » is a record that cranes its neck back to the past but cruises the open road, wide-eyed and in the face of new beginnings.

The band’s music can be described as a blend of Indie rock and Americana, with influences drawn from the likes of Bright Eyes, Big Thief and Alex G. And this while still maintaining an authentic sound that’s characterized by their rich arrangements, intimate lyrics, and heartfelt performances.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5d7sxXcvikzXIViMMbRNE6…

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://fb.me/e/16N7aFbQI https://fb.me/e/16N7aFbQI

