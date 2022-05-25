Festival National de Théâtre Contemporain Amateur Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne
Festival National de Théâtre Contemporain Amateur Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, 25 mai 2022, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne.
Festival National de Théâtre Contemporain Amateur Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne
2022-05-25 – 2022-05-29
Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne Ain Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne Ain
EUR
Le Festival National de Théâtre Contemporain est un des trois festivals nationaux de théâtre de la FNCTA (Fédération Nationale des Compagnies de Théâtre et d’Animation, le seul consacré exclusivement au théâtre contemporain.
billetterie@tced01.com +33 6 43 95 63 62 https://www.theatrecontemporainendombes.com/
Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-21 par Dombes Tourisme Aintourisme – source : Apidae TourismeAintourisme – source : Apidae Tourisme