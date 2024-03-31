Concert « Jazz à Pau » : Monty Alexander Complexe Culturel du Foirail Pau, 31 mars 2024, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Monty Alexander (piano, voix)

Luke Sellick (contrebasse)

Jason Brown (batterie)

Monty Alexander, légendaire pianiste jamaïcain, a développé un style qui lui est propre et où l’on retrouve tous les parfums et toutes les couleurs du jazz : du swing au bebop en passant par le latin jazz, le mainstream et les musiques colorées aux accents des Caraïbes. Au total, Monty Alexander aura enregistré plus de 75 disques en 50

ans de carrière avec des noms aussi prestigieux que Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones ou encore Franck Sinatra… A travers son nouvel album The Love Notes, on le découvre comme un chanteur d’exception et ce

concert palois a lieu dans le cadre de l’année du 80ème anniversaire du maestro jamaïcain !.

2024-03-31

Complexe Culturel du Foirail Place du Foirail

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Monty Alexander (piano, vocals)

Luke Sellick (double bass)

Jason Brown (drums)

Legendary Jamaican pianist Monty Alexander has developed a style all his own, featuring all the flavors and colors of jazz: from swing and bebop to Latin jazz, mainstream and colorful Caribbean music. In all, Monty Alexander has recorded more than 75 albums in his 50-year career

with such prestigious names as Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones and Franck Sinatra? His new album, The Love Notes, reveals him to be an exceptional singer

concert in Palais takes place as part of the Jamaican maestro?s 80th birthday year!

Monty Alexander (piano, voz)

Luke Sellick (contrabajo)

Jason Brown (batería)

El legendario pianista jamaicano Monty Alexander ha desarrollado un estilo propio que abarca todos los sabores y colores del jazz: desde el swing y el bebop hasta el jazz latino, el mainstream y la colorida música caribeña. En total, Monty Alexander ha realizado más de 75 grabaciones en sus 50 años de carrera

años de carrera con nombres tan prestigiosos como Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones y Franck Sinatra? Su nuevo álbum, The Love Notes, le revela como un cantante excepcional

este concierto en Pau forma parte del 80 aniversario del maestro jamaicano

Monty Alexander (Klavier, Stimme)

Luke Sellick (Kontrabass)

Jason Brown (Schlagzeug)

Monty Alexander, der legendäre jamaikanische Pianist, hat einen eigenen Stil entwickelt, in dem alle Düfte und Farben des Jazz zu finden sind: von Swing und Bebop über Latin Jazz und Mainstream bis hin zu farbenfroher Musik mit karibischem Einschlag. Insgesamt hat Monty Alexander in 50 Jahren mehr als 75 Platten aufgenommen

jahren seiner Karriere mit so klangvollen Namen wie Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones und Franck Sinatra Mit seinem neuen Album The Love Notes entdeckt man ihn als außergewöhnlichen Sänger

geburtstag des jamaikanischen Maestros statt!

