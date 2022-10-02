Braderie et fête foraine à Bohain-en-Vermandois Bohain-en-Vermandois, 2 octobre 2022, Bohain-en-Vermandois.

Braderie et fête foraine à Bohain-en-Vermandois Bohain-en-Vermandois
2022-10-02 – 2022-10-02
Bohain-en-Vermandois Aisne

  La braderie et la fête foraine aura lieu le dimanche 2 octobre de 8h à 18h dans le centre ville avec un concert place Michel Pezin

contact@bohainenvermandois.fr +33 3 23 07 55 55

Bohain-en-Vermandois
