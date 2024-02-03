Atelier de « La Sportelle » 33 Avenue Louis Mazet Gramat, 4 décembre 2023, Gramat.

Gramat,Lot

Passionnés de chant choral ou complètement novices, quel que soit votre parcours, les ateliers de la Sportelle sont pour vous !

Restauration, sur inscription..

2024-02-03 10:00:00 fin : 2024-02-04 17:30:00. 120 EUR.

33 Avenue Louis Mazet Grand Couvent

Gramat 46500 Lot Occitanie



Whether you’re a choral singing enthusiast or a complete novice, whatever your background, Sportelle’s workshops are for you!

Catering, upon registration.

Tanto si eres un entusiasta del canto coral como un completo principiante, sea cual sea tu formación, ¡los talleres Sportelle son para ti!

Catering disponible previa inscripción.

Ob leidenschaftlicher Chorsänger oder völliger Neuling, egal welchen Hintergrund Sie haben, die Workshops von La Sportelle sind für Sie!

Verpflegung, auf Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne