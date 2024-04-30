Les concerts du mardi à l’Auditorium: Trio piano, violon et saxophone « Au siècle dernier » Auditorium du Grand Cahors Cahors, 30 avril 2024, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Véronique Vermeeren et Richard Coates invitent Jean-Pierre Vermeeren, un fervent représentant de l’Ecole Française du Saxophone, auréolé d’une grande et longue carrière d’interprète et pédagogue.

Les compositeurs du XXème siècle sont à l’honneur avec des œuvres originales (Gotkovski, Dubois) et des transcriptions (Chostakovitch, Gershwin).

Les sonorités rondes et chaudes du saxophone, la brillance du violon et la richesse polyphonique du piano se mêlent en un trio aussi inattendu qu’harmonieux..

2024-04-30 20:00:00 . 5 EUR.

Auditorium du Grand Cahors Place des Consuls

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Véronique Vermeeren and Richard Coates invite Jean-Pierre Vermeeren, a fervent representative of the French Saxophone School, with a long and distinguished career as a performer and teacher.

Twentieth-century composers take center stage, with original works (Gotkovski, Dubois) and transcriptions (Shostakovich, Gershwin).

The round, warm tones of the saxophone, the brilliance of the violin and the polyphonic richness of the piano combine in a trio as unexpected as it is harmonious.

Véronique Vermeeren y Richard Coates invitan a Jean-Pierre Vermeeren, ferviente representante de la escuela francesa de saxofón, con una larga y distinguida carrera como intérprete y profesor.

Se centra en los compositores del siglo XX, con obras originales (Gotkovski, Dubois) y transcripciones (Shostakovich, Gershwin).

Los tonos redondos y cálidos del saxofón, la brillantez del violín y la riqueza polifónica del piano se combinan en un trío tan inesperado como armonioso.

Véronique Vermeeren und Richard Coates laden Jean-Pierre Vermeeren ein, einen leidenschaftlichen Vertreter der französischen Saxophonschule, der auf eine lange und erfolgreiche Karriere als Musiker und Pädagoge zurückblicken kann.

Jahrhunderts mit Originalwerken (Gotkovski, Dubois) und Transkriptionen (Schostakowitsch, Gershwin).

Die runden und warmen Klänge des Saxophons, die Brillanz der Violine und der polyphone Reichtum des Klaviers verschmelzen zu einem unerwarteten und harmonischen Trio.

