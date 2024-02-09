Théâtre Le peintre et son modèle On ne bouge plus! 16 Place Hélène Cyminski Rethel, 9 février 2024, Rethel.

Rethel,Ardennes

En moins d’une heure, deux interprètes incarnent tour à tour les présidents de la Ve République et tous leurs photographes, au moment où ceux-ci s’apprêtent à immortaliser ce qui va constituer l’image officielle et immuable du mandat qui commence. Héritières d’une longue tradition de la représentation du Pouvoir, ces photographies ont accompagné plusieurs générations de l’école primaire à la salle de mariage de la Mairie, et chaque fois que nous avons eu un lien avec les institutions de la République.Ces portraits constituent donc une mythologie à la fois intime et collective et le ferment d’un théâtre populaire.L’esthétique convoquée est sobre. Aucun réalisme, aucune solennité, mais des comédiens qui se métamorphosent tout au long d’une petite forme ludique et joyeuse pour convier un public le plus large possible à s’interroger sur le Pouvoir et sa représentation..

16 Place Hélène Cyminski

Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est



In less than an hour, two performers take it in turns to portray the presidents of the Fifth Republic and all their photographers, as they prepare to immortalize what will become the official, unchanging image of the new term of office. Heirs to a long tradition of representing power, these photographs have accompanied several generations, from elementary school to the wedding hall of the town hall, and every time we have had a link with the institutions of the Republic.These portraits therefore constitute a mythology that is both intimate and collective, and the ferment of a popular theater.The aesthetic is sober. No realism, no solemnity, just actors in metamorphosis throughout this playful, joyful little form, inviting the widest possible audience to question Power and its representation.

En menos de una hora, dos intérpretes se turnan para retratar a los presidentes de la V República y a todos sus fotógrafos, mientras se preparan para inmortalizar lo que se convertirá en la imagen oficial e inmutable del mandato que está a punto de comenzar. Herederas de una larga tradición de representación del poder, estas fotografías han acompañado a varias generaciones desde la escuela primaria hasta el salón de bodas del ayuntamiento, y cada vez hemos tenido un vínculo con las instituciones de la República. Estos retratos constituyen, por tanto, una mitología a la vez íntima y colectiva, y el germen de un teatro popular. Sin realismo, sin solemnidad, sólo actores en metamorfosis a través de esta pequeña forma lúdica y alegre, que invita a un público lo más amplio posible a cuestionar el Poder y su representación.

In weniger als einer Stunde verkörpern zwei Darsteller abwechselnd die Präsidenten der Fünften Republik und alle ihre Fotografen, als diese sich anschicken, das offizielle und unveränderliche Bild der beginnenden Amtszeit zu verewigen. Als Erben einer langen Tradition der Darstellung der Macht haben diese Fotografien mehrere Generationen begleitet, von der Grundschule bis zum Hochzeitssaal des Rathauses und immer dann, wenn wir eine Verbindung zu den Institutionen der Republik hatten.Diese Porträts stellen somit eine intime und zugleich kollektive Mythologie dar und sind der Nährboden für ein Volkstheater.Die verwendete Ästhetik ist nüchtern. Kein Realismus, keine Feierlichkeit, sondern Schauspieler, die sich im Laufe einer kleinen, spielerischen und fröhlichen Form verwandeln, um ein möglichst breites Publikum dazu einzuladen, sich mit der Macht und ihrer Repräsentation auseinanderzusetzen.

