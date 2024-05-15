RENDEZ-VOUS KAMISHIBAI Rue Jean de La Fontaine Portiragnes, 15 mai 2024, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

Voyage merveilleux au Japon. Assistez en famille à une nouvelle forme de lecture théâtralisée, le kamishibaï. Histoires pour petits et grands. Le kamishibaï permet de raconter des histoires à l’aide d’un petit théâtre en bois à l’intérieur duquel défilent les images.

#SAISONCULTURELLEPORTIRAGNES.

2024-05-15 16:30:00

Rue Jean de La Fontaine

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



A wonderful journey to Japan. Join the whole family for a new form of theatrical reading: kamishibai. Stories for young and old. The kamishibai tells stories using a small wooden theater inside which images scroll.

Un maravilloso viaje a Japón. Participe con toda la familia en una nueva forma de lectura dramatizada, el kamishibai. Cuentos para grandes y pequeños. El kamishibai cuenta historias utilizando un pequeño teatro de madera en cuyo interior se desplazan imágenes.

Wunderbare Reise nach Japan. Erleben Sie mit Ihrer Familie eine neue Form des theatralischen Lesens, das Kamishibai. Geschichten für Groß und Klein. Beim Kamishibai werden Geschichten mithilfe eines kleinen Holztheaters erzählt, in dessen Innerem die Bilder vorbeiziehen.

