Grand Trail de la Vallée d’Ossau Place Laruns, 13 juillet 2024, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le Grand Trail de la Vallée d’Ossau, un projet fou naît de la passion des PPA pour cette magnifique vallée béarnaise.

Au programme: 70km au cours desquels les concurrents devront parcourir la vallée d’Ossau en réalisant un tour complet, seul ou en relais de 2, en reliant Marie-Blanque à l’Aubisque (2 haut lieux du cyclisme) par les crêtes et sommets entourant la vallée.

Départ à 5h de Laruns, frontale vissée sur la tête, relais à Louvie-Juzon dans l’ambiance des grandes courses ossaloises, et arrivée à Laruns en plein cœur du village pour un moment inoubliable. Feu d’artifice au départ!.

2024-07-13 fin : 2024-07-13 . .

Place

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Grand Trail de la Vallée d’Ossau, a crazy project born from the passion of the PPA for this magnificent valley of Bearn.

On the program: 70km during which the competitors will have to go through the Ossau valley by doing a complete tour, alone or in relays of 2, by linking Marie-Blanque to Aubisque (2 high places of cycling) by the crests and summits surrounding the valley.

Departure at 5am from Laruns, headlamp on, relay in Louvie-Juzon in the atmosphere of the great Ossalois races, and arrival in Laruns in the heart of the village for an unforgettable moment. Fireworks at the start!

En el programa: 70 km durante los cuales los competidores deberán recorrer el valle de Ossau realizando conectando Marie-Blanque con el Aubisque.

Salida a las 5h de Laruns

¡Fuegos artificiales a la salida!

Der Grand Trail de la Vallée d’Ossau ist ein verrücktes Projekt, das aus der Leidenschaft der PPA für dieses wunderschöne Tal im Bearnaise-Tal entstanden ist.

Auf dem Programm stehen 70 km, auf denen die Teilnehmer das Ossau-Tal in einer kompletten Runde allein oder in Zweier-Staffeln durchqueren müssen. Dabei verbinden sie Marie-Blanque und Aubisque (zwei Hochburgen des Radsports) über die Bergkämme und Gipfel, die das Tal umgeben.

Sie starten um 5 Uhr in Laruns mit Stirnlampen auf dem Kopf, fahren in Louvie-Juzon in der Atmosphäre der großen Ossalois-Rennen und kommen in Laruns im Herzen des Dorfes an, wo Sie einen unvergesslichen Moment erleben werden. Feuerwerk am Start!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées