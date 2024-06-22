Randonnée cyclotouriste Maison des associations Boussac, 22 juin 2024, Boussac.

Boussac,Creuse

Randonnée cyclotouriste non chronométrée ouvert à tous, licenciés ou non. 2 circuits de 65 et 80km autour de Boussac. Accueil café et ravitaillement sur les parcours et collation à l’arrivée..

2024-06-22 fin : 2024-06-22 . .

Maison des associations quartier Pasteur

Boussac 23600 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Non-timed cycle touring event open to all, licensed or not. 2 circuits of 65 and 80km around Boussac. Coffee and refreshments available on the routes, and a snack at the finish.

Ruta cicloturista no cronometrada abierta a todos, con o sin licencia. 2 circuitos de 65 y 80 km alrededor de Boussac. Café y refrescos durante los recorridos y tentempié al final.

Radtouristische Wanderung ohne Zeitmessung für alle, ob mit oder ohne Lizenz. 2 Strecken von 65 und 80 km rund um Boussac. Empfang mit Kaffee und Verpflegung auf den Strecken und Snacks bei der Ankunft.

