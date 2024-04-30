Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Los Palms en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris

Catégories d’Évènement:
Los Palms en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris

Los Palms en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, mardi 30 avril 2024.

Le mardi 30 avril 2024
de 19h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Alah-Las, The Growlers & The Mamas & The Papas

LOS PALMS (22h00)

(Rock psych – Fuzz Club – Adelaide, AUS)

Los Palms are an Australian band formed on Kaurna land, South Australia, in 2019. The group consists of Guitarist/Vocalist Ant Candlish, Guitarist Sam Arthurson, Bass Player Nathan Solly, Drummer/Vocalist Code Andrusko & Keys/Vocalist Will Bahnisch.

Los Palms, self-proclaimed as “Desert Jangle” scream influences all the way from 1960’s Peruvian bands like Los Saicos, Los Destellos & Los Holy’s to modern bands The Brian Jonestown Massacre & The Night Beats, yet Los Palms stand out from the crowd as something new and original leaving audiences wanting more.

Since the bands signing to Fuzz Club Records in late 2022, and with an already sold out first pressing of their debut album ‘Skeleton Ranch’ released in November of the same year, Los Palms are fastly gaining some solid popularity, and have shared stages with bands such as The Babe Rainbow and The Murlocs including hosting many of their very own sold out events throughout South Australia.

Now with a second pressing of their debut out on shelves, all eyes have been set on more touring nationally and plans to set sail towards international stages.

https://lospalms.bandcamp.com/album/skeleton-ranch

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Mardi 30 Avril 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : https://fb.me/e/1mI5JTsK4 https://fb.me/e/1mI5JTsK4
Los Palms en concert au Supersonic (Free entry)

Détails

Date :
30 avril 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
75012
Lieu
SUPERSONIC
Adresse
9 Rue Biscornet
Ville
Paris
Departement
Paris
Lieu Ville
SUPERSONIC Paris
latitude longitude
48.8502469839762,2.36970702296574

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Paris

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099