Los Palms en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, mardi 30 avril 2024.

Le mardi 30 avril 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Alah-Las, The Growlers & The Mamas & The Papas

LOS PALMS (22h00)

(Rock psych – Fuzz Club – Adelaide, AUS)

Los Palms are an Australian band formed on Kaurna land, South Australia, in 2019. The group consists of Guitarist/Vocalist Ant Candlish, Guitarist Sam Arthurson, Bass Player Nathan Solly, Drummer/Vocalist Code Andrusko & Keys/Vocalist Will Bahnisch.

Los Palms, self-proclaimed as “Desert Jangle” scream influences all the way from 1960’s Peruvian bands like Los Saicos, Los Destellos & Los Holy’s to modern bands The Brian Jonestown Massacre & The Night Beats, yet Los Palms stand out from the crowd as something new and original leaving audiences wanting more.

Since the bands signing to Fuzz Club Records in late 2022, and with an already sold out first pressing of their debut album ‘Skeleton Ranch’ released in November of the same year, Los Palms are fastly gaining some solid popularity, and have shared stages with bands such as The Babe Rainbow and The Murlocs including hosting many of their very own sold out events throughout South Australia.

Now with a second pressing of their debut out on shelves, all eyes have been set on more touring nationally and plans to set sail towards international stages.

https://lospalms.bandcamp.com/album/skeleton-ranch

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

Mardi 30 Avril 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

