Eco des pins Lit-et-Mixe, 22 juin 2024 07:00, Lit-et-Mixe.

Lit-et-Mixe,Landes

L’Eco Des Pins est un festival itinérant, familial, écoresponsable et entièrement gratuit. Pour s’amuser, comprendre, se divertir et agir en faveur de la transition écologique. Venez découvrir des animations ludiques pour tous les âges, des expositions, un village d’artisans et commerçants, des artistes musicaux et un espace restauration axé sur le local et la découverte ! Nombreuses animations durant tout le week-end :

Programme en cours d’élaboration.

Informations organisation@ecodespins.fr.

2024-06-22 fin : 2024-06-23 . .

Lit-et-Mixe 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



L’Eco Des Pins is a traveling, family-friendly, eco-responsible festival, entirely free of charge. For fun, understanding, entertainment and action in favor of the ecological transition. Come and discover fun activities for all ages, exhibitions, a village of craftsmen and merchants, musical artists and a food court focused on local produce and discovery! Numerous events throughout the weekend:

Program under development.

Information organisation@ecodespins.fr

L’Eco Des Pins es un festival itinerante, familiar, ecorresponsable y totalmente gratuito. Se trata de divertirse, comprender, disfrutar y actuar en favor de la transición ecológica. Venga y descubra actividades lúdicas para todas las edades, exposiciones, un pueblo de artesanos y comerciantes, artistas musicales y un espacio de restauración centrado en los productos locales y el descubrimiento Mucha animación durante todo el fin de semana:

Programa en preparación.

Información organisation@ecodespins.fr

L’Eco Des Pins ist ein touristisches, familienfreundliches, ökologisch verantwortliches und völlig kostenloses Festival. Hier können Sie sich amüsieren, verstehen, sich unterhalten und etwas für den ökologischen Wandel tun. Entdecken Sie spielerische Animationen für alle Altersgruppen, Ausstellungen, ein Dorf mit Handwerkern und Händlern, Musikkünstler und einen Restaurantbereich, der auf lokale Produkte und Entdeckungen ausgerichtet ist! Zahlreiche Animationen während des gesamten Wochenendes:

Programm wird noch ausgearbeitet.

Informationen organisation@ecodespins.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-12-05 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme