LE TRESOR DE LA MAISON DE QUARTIER EUROPE Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe
LE TRESOR DE LA MAISON DE QUARTIER EUROPE Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe, mercredi 24 avril 2024.
LE TRESOR DE LA MAISON DE QUARTIER EUROPE Une chasse au trésor est organisée par la maison de quartier Europe.Le mercredi 24 avril. Rejoignez-nous! En famille, en solitaire ou en compagnie d’amis. Mercredi 24 avril, 14h00 Maison de quartier Europe
Maison de quartier Europe 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord 0328277420