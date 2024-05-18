Les Puces du Rétro Campeur : 3ème édition Le petit Pré Saint-Astier, 18 mai 2024, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

Campement au bord de l’eau (rétro camping) du samedi au lundi, sur réservation, nombre de places limitées.

– Ouverture au public samedi et dimanche. Restauration (foodtrucks) et buvette sur place, animations.

RDV Le petit Pré, entrée libre.

2024-05-18 fin : 2024-05-20 . .

Le petit Pré

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Camp by the water (retro camping) from Saturday to Monday, by reservation, limited number of places.

– Open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Catering (foodtrucks) and refreshments on site, entertainment.

RDV Le petit Pré, free admission

Acampada junto al agua (retroacampada) de sábado a lunes, previa reserva, número limitado de plazas.

– Abierto al público el sábado y el domingo. Catering (foodtrucks) y refrescos in situ, animación.

RDV Le petit Pré, entrada gratuita

Camp am Wasser (Retro-Camping) von Samstag bis Montag, Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

– Samstag und Sonntag für die Öffentlichkeit geöffnet. Verpflegung (Foodtrucks) und Getränke vor Ort, Animationen.

RDV Le petit Pré, freier Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par OT de Périgueux