Les Puces du Rétro Campeur : 3ème édition Le petit Pré Saint-Astier
Saint-Astier,Dordogne
Campement au bord de l’eau (rétro camping) du samedi au lundi, sur réservation, nombre de places limitées.
– Ouverture au public samedi et dimanche. Restauration (foodtrucks) et buvette sur place, animations.
RDV Le petit Pré, entrée libre.
2024-05-18 fin : 2024-05-20 . .
Le petit Pré
Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Camp by the water (retro camping) from Saturday to Monday, by reservation, limited number of places.
– Open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Catering (foodtrucks) and refreshments on site, entertainment.
RDV Le petit Pré, free admission
Acampada junto al agua (retroacampada) de sábado a lunes, previa reserva, número limitado de plazas.
– Abierto al público el sábado y el domingo. Catering (foodtrucks) y refrescos in situ, animación.
RDV Le petit Pré, entrada gratuita
Camp am Wasser (Retro-Camping) von Samstag bis Montag, Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.
– Samstag und Sonntag für die Öffentlichkeit geöffnet. Verpflegung (Foodtrucks) und Getränke vor Ort, Animationen.
RDV Le petit Pré, freier Eintritt
