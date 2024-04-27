Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche – Le Champ des Impossibles 05 Le Moulin Blanchard Perche en Nocé
Perche en Nocé,Orne
5ème édition du Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche organisé par le Champ des Impossibles.
À la rencontre d’artistes contemporains dialoguant avec l’histoire de lieux patrimoniaux.
Pratique : Lieu de départ Le Moulin Blanchard..
Vendredi 2024-04-27 fin : 2024-06-02 . .
Le Moulin Blanchard Nocé
Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie
5th edition of the Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche organized by Champ des Impossibles.
Meet contemporary artists in dialogue with the history of heritage sites.
Practical: Departure point Le Moulin Blanchard.
5ª edición del Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche organizado por Champ des Impossibles.
Conozca a artistas contemporáneos en diálogo con la historia de los sitios patrimoniales.
Práctico: Punto de salida Le Moulin Blanchard.
5. Ausgabe des Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche, der von Champ des Impossibles organisiert wird.
Begegnen Sie zeitgenössischen Künstlern, die mit der Geschichte von Kulturerbestätten in Dialog treten.
Praktische Informationen: Startpunkt: Le Moulin Blanchard.
