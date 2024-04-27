Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche – Le Champ des Impossibles 05 Le Moulin Blanchard Perche en Nocé, 27 avril 2024, Perche en Nocé.

Perche en Nocé,Orne

5ème édition du Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche organisé par le Champ des Impossibles.

À la rencontre d’artistes contemporains dialoguant avec l’histoire de lieux patrimoniaux.

Pratique : Lieu de départ Le Moulin Blanchard..

Vendredi 2024-04-27 fin : 2024-06-02 . .

Le Moulin Blanchard Nocé

Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie



5th edition of the Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche organized by Champ des Impossibles.

Meet contemporary artists in dialogue with the history of heritage sites.

Practical: Departure point Le Moulin Blanchard.

5ª edición del Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche organizado por Champ des Impossibles.

Conozca a artistas contemporáneos en diálogo con la historia de los sitios patrimoniales.

Práctico: Punto de salida Le Moulin Blanchard.

5. Ausgabe des Parcours Art & Patrimoine en Perche, der von Champ des Impossibles organisiert wird.

Begegnen Sie zeitgenössischen Künstlern, die mit der Geschichte von Kulturerbestätten in Dialog treten.

Praktische Informationen: Startpunkt: Le Moulin Blanchard.

